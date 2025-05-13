Kharge urges PM Modi to remove MP Minister for remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for making a "highly objectionable" comment about India's senior and decorated Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, addressed the matter on his X handle, stating that the minister had made “deeply offensive” and “inappropriate” comments about Colonel Qureshi.

He wrote that a minister from the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh had made deeply offensive and inappropriate remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a courageous officer who has served the nation with honour. While the terrorists in Pahalgam sought to sow division, the country stood united during 'Operation Sindoor,' responding firmly and decisively to their threats.

“The BJP-RSS leadership has consistently demonstrated a disregard for women,” Kharge wrote.

“From social media attacks on the wife of a naval officer martyred in Pahalgam to the harassment of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's daughter, the pattern is troubling. Now, a minister has added to this distressing trend by making disrespectful remarks about Colonel Qureshi,” he further stated.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take immediate action and remove the minister from office.

During an event in Raikunda village, Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Indore, on Monday, Madhya Pradesh’s Tribal Welfare Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah courted controversy after making an offensive remark, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister" of those who had widowed Indian women in the Pahalgam terror attack.

His remark, which referenced the recent Indian military mission Operation Sindoor, drew applause from the audience.

Following the viral spread of a video capturing his speech, Congress demanded action and his resignation from the BJP. His remarks attracted wide criticism from various sections of society.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari condemned Shah’s remarks and urged the BJP to clarify its position regarding the controversy. Patwari also shared a video of the minister’s speech on social media, calling for accountability.

Patwari argued that Shah’s statement, which framed military decisions in a communal and gender-based narrative, could exacerbate tensions.

His remarks have sparked concerns about the use of political rhetoric to justify acts of retaliation under the guise of governance, he stated.

Commissioned in 1994 into the Army Signal Corps, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has served in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.