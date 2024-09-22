Kharge, Rahul congratulate India on historic gold medals at Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Indian men's and women's teams on winning historic gold medals at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.

“History made! Congratulations to Team India on securing their first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad! Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan - your exceptional skill, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication have earned India its rightful place on the podium," Kharge wrote on X.

“Your golden triumph has filled the nation's heart with pride! May your achievement inspire future generations of Indian chess players,” the veteran Congress leader added.

Led by the stellar performances of D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian men's team secured the gold medal after a thrilling final round victory over Slovenia in Budapest.

The Indian squad showcased exceptional form throughout the competition, winning eight consecutive matches before being held to a draw by the defending champions Uzbekistan. However, they bounced back strongly, defeating the top-seeded USA in the penultimate round. They defeated Slovenia in their final encounter and second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA.

India's success in the men's section was complemented by a similar achievement from the women's team. The Indian women's team, comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Tania Sachdev, and Abhijit Kunte also secured the gold medal in their respective open section competition.

Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, "Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad. Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off. Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud. Jai Hind!.”

"Incredibly proud of our champions – Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, their Captain Abhijit Kunte and their teams. Heartfelt congratulations to each of you. Your brilliance, teamwork, and dedication have made this remarkable victory possible. You are a shining example of what India’s daughters can achieve and a source of inspiration to millions across the country," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.