Kharge to chair CEC meeting for Rajasthan, MP on Oct 18 to finalise candidates

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be chairing the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 18 to finalise the candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled on November 25.

Kharge will also chair the meeting of the CEC for Madhya Pradesh on October 18 itself to decide the rest of the candidates.

A party source said that the Kharge has called the meeting of the CEC on October 18 to finalise the candidates for 200-member Rajasthan assembly and for Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, the Congress had announced the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. The Congress released its first list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 55 candidates for 119-member Telangana and 30 out of 90 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

On Monday, Congress Screening Committee chairman for Rajasthan, Gaurav Gogoi held meeting with several state leaders at the party headquarters to discuss the candidates for the desert state.

The party is yet to announce its first list of candidates for Rajasthan.

The polling for Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17, while Telangana will vote on November 30. Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

