Keshav Maharaj available for remaining T20Is and ODIs against Australia; Magala, Parnell pick injuries

Durban, Sept 1 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been cleared for selection for the remainder of South Africa’s T20I and ODI series against Australia, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) while issuing injury updates on the men’s team.

Maharaj, 33, has progressed positively through rehabilitating his ruptured left Achilles sustained in March this year and successfully participated in the Hollywoodbets Dolphins’ pre-season 50-over match against the AET Tuskers in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

On the other hand, pacer Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a left knee injury. CSA said the 32-year-old felt discomfort during training and subsequent scans revealed an infrapatellar tendinopathy.

It added that the medical team will continue to manage him ahead of the third T20I on Sunday. Moreover, left-arm pace all-rounder Wayne Parnell has developed a recurrence of a left shoulder injury. CSA added a further update on the extent of the injury will be provided following a scan.

Additionally, left-arm pace all-rounder Marco Jansen has been released from the squad to attend his sister’s wedding and is all set to miss the second and third T20Is. South Africa’s bowling line-up now has Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams, along with Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

