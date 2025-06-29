Kerala's Public health sector on 'ventilator support': VD Satheesan

Kochi, June 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Sunday said that recent revelations by a senior doctor on the shortage of surgical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital have confirmed the concerns repeatedly raised by the opposition about Kerala's public health sector.

Harris Chirakkal, head of the Department of Urology at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, alleged in a social media post on Saturday that surgeries were being postponed due to the lack of necessary equipment.

Chirakkal's statement triggered strong political reactions.

Addressing the media in Paravur, Ernakulam district, Satheesan said, "The public health sector in Kerala is on ventilator support. The disclosures by Harris Chirakkal about the shortage of surgical equipment and the delay in surgeries at a government-run hospital are shocking."

He said this was not an isolated issue affecting a single department or hospital.

"The situation is the same in government hospitals across the state. The opposition has been repeatedly highlighting the shortage of medicines and surgical equipment. We raised this issue in the Assembly in January 2024 and March 2025. Each time, Health Minister Veena George ridiculed our concerns," Satheesan said.

He criticised the Health Minister's response to the latest controversy, saying, "Once again, she says she will seek a report. How many times has she made similar statements? If we compile all the reports she sought earlier, it would fill volumes."

Accusing the government of failing to implement welfare schemes such as the Karunya Benevolent Fund, Hrudyam, and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Satheesan said the state's public healthcare system had collapsed.

"The government's public relations campaigns do not reflect the grim reality of the healthcare system," he said.

Satheesan alleged that dues to companies supplying medicines and equipment through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation have mounted to crores of rupees.

"Despite this, the state Finance Minister cut Rs 300 crore from the health sector's plan fund," he added, blaming the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for "neglecting" the crucial sector.

The Congress leader announced that a health commission set up by the Congress-led UDF to study issues in the sector would begin work on Monday.

The commission, comprising public health experts, will prepare a report and submit it to the government.

He also said the opposition would organise a public health conclave in July to further highlight the issues.

