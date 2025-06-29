Ethanol blending boosts farmers’ income, saves Rs 1.36 lakh crore in forex: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) India’s ethanol blending programme has not only reduced the country's dependence on crude oil imports but also significantly boosted farmers' income, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Sunday.

The Union Minister said that over the past 11 years, the government has paid more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore to farmers under the ethanol blending programme.

He added that the initiative has helped India save foreign exchange worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore by cutting down on crude oil imports.

"During this period, ethanol has replaced around 232 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, resulting in a reduction of approximately 698 lakh metric tonnes in carbon emissions,” the minister said in a post on social media platform X.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ethanol is emerging as a key driver of New India’s growth," he added.

"Every drop of ethanol carries the pride and prosperity of our farmers. We have already achieved the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending ahead of schedule," the Union Minister stated.

Earlier, the minister had announced that E20 fuel -- petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol -- is now available at all retail outlets of state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

India had originally set a target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2030.

However, the goal was met in early 2025, six years ahead of schedule -- marking a major milestone in the country’s shift towards cleaner fuels.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister earlier this week said that India’s oil and gas sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post shared on social media platform X on Saturday, the minister credited the ‘Digital India’ initiative and tech-driven innovations for making the country’s fuel infrastructure smarter and more efficient.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.