Kerala launches two digital facilities for investors

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (IANS) In a major initiative to streamline investment processes and promote responsible industrial practices, Kerala on Monday launched two digital facilities for investors.

Invest Kerala web portal and Kerala Responsible Industry Incentive Scheme portal.

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve unveiled the web portals here and described as a one-stop solution for investors.

"These portals will provide all information regarding the processes and protocols for making investments and the state’s priorities in industrial sector in a comprehensive and easy to access manner,” said Rajeeve.

The minister added that the launch of these portals reflected the government’s commitment to fostering a robust, transparent and ethical business environment, which will contribute substantially to the economic development by attracting more investment, as envisaged by the Industrial Policy 2023.

“The policy has laid emphasis on expediting industrial growth in a sustainable manner. The industries that make the best use of the human resource available in the state will get priority. This new facility will bolster investment,” added Rajeeve.

The Invest Kerala portal -- https://www.invest.kerala.gov.in/ -- is designed as a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs on all matters related to investment for obtaining assistance, getting reply to queries and accessing essential documents needed for setting up and expanding enterprises.

Kerala Responsible Industry Incentive Scheme portal -- http://kriis.kerala.gov.in/ -- will provide information on subsidies and incentives announced to promote sustainable and responsible industrial practices announced in the Kerala Industrial Policy 2023.

The portal facilitates industries to access these incentives by meeting specified criteria to contribute to the state’s commitment to promote environmentally responsible and socially beneficial industrial growth.

