Kerala Health Minister seeks report on why she was not invited to cathlab inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George has sought a report into why she was not invited to the inauguration of the cathlab at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here.

This state-owned premier cancer care hospital and research centre is one among the six centres instituted in India under the National Cancer Control Programme of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The issue surfaced when the Left-backed Union of the RCC employees raised this matter and brought it to the attention of the office of George.

George has asked the Additional Chief Secretary to find out the reason and report to her.

"Yes, I did not come to know about this inauguration. I knew it only through the media and hence asked for a report," she said.

The cathlab, costing Rs 12 crore, was inaugurated by RCC Director Asha Nair. Nair, presently, is on extension and the Kerala government is looking for her successor.

On Friday, things took a new turn when a section of the employees in the RCC removed the board of the inauguration.

However, Nair contended that all that was done was a soft opening of the cathlab, and her only interest was that since the machine had been installed, the patients waiting for screening should not wait longer till a formal inauguration.

RCC is a Centre-recognised state cancer institute and also holds the coveted NABH accreditation.

Over the years, on a few occasions, this institute, which provides succour to cancer patients, especially those hailing from the weaker sections of society, has courted trouble.

Many years back, the institute came under a cloud for conducting drug trials without following the necessary process.

However, the present controversy is seen as the result of a cold war between the Nair and the Left-backed Unions.

