Kerala: Have lost faith & trust in my party, says ‘abducted’ CPI-M woman councillor

Kottayam, Jan 22 (IANS) Kerala CPI-M lady councillor at the Koothattukulam municipality, Kala Raju, on Wednesday said she has lost trust and faith in her party after the abduction episode that took place last week.

The alleged abduction of Raju occurred when she publicly expressed dissatisfaction with her party and indicated her intent to vote against CPI-M directives in a municipal vote.

Following this, she was reportedly assaulted and forcibly taken away while she was attempting to participate in the voting process.

Later she was hospitalised and on Tuesday she was unable to give her statement before the magistrate due to the injuries suffered in the assault.

This issue created a furore in the Assembly on Tuesday and the Pinarayi Vijayan government informed four arrests have been made, but Raju on Wednesday said the police are yet to arrest the people who hurt her the most.

“I don’t have faith in police as the arrested are not the ones who attacked me. I informed my party of all the issues before itself, but they took no action. I was brutally attacked and my dress was torn. I was threatened in the party office brandishing a knife. Now I fear for my life as they have threatened that my family will be eliminated,” Raju told the court while lying on a stretcher.

She refuted the claims of her party leaders that she was in the custody of the Congress-led UDF.

“I will go forward legally and I have not decided about my future course in politics. I want to ask what my party did to a 56-year-old widow who was brutally attacked. I cannot believe my party that I believed for the past quarter of a century,” added Raju, who was later taken back to the hospital where she had been admitted.

Meanwhile, with the case gathering momentum and the local police coming under fire, on Wednesday the police took into custody the official vehicle of the Municipal chairman of the municipality as it was in this vehicle that Raju was ‘abducted’.

