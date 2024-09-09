Kendrick Lamar to perform at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show

Los Angeles, Sept 9 (IANS) American rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the 2025 Apple Music 'Super Bowl LIX Halftime' show.

The announcement of his performance was done by Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL, reports 'Variety'.

'Super Bowl LIX' is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on Fox.

The performance will be Lamar’s second during the halftime show, following his featured spot during Dr. Dre’s 2022 all-star tag team of Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

As per 'Variety', it also follows Lamar’s musical battle with Drake earlier this year, which not only resulted in a resounding win for the Compton-born rapper, but one of the year’s biggest songs with 'Not Like Us'.

That spirit continues with Lamar’s statement about the move, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date”, he said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one".

Roc Nation founder Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter said, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artiste and a performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come".

Creative direction for Lamar’s performance will be provided by his pgLang company, which also oversaw his galvanising 'Big Steppers' tour, which ran from 2022 through early this year.

Lamar’s appearance follows last year’s featured performer, Usher (who was joined by Alicia Keys, Ludacris and H.E.R.) as well as Rihanna, who performed at the 2023 halftime show — while pregnant! — and the 2022 all-star tag team of Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Since the 2012 release of his pivotal major label debut, 'Good Kid, m.A.A.d City', Lamar has arguably become the most influential rapper in the world.

