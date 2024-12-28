Kejriwal trying to rig election using bogus voters: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of trying to rig elections and cited cases of property owners whose addresses have allegedly been used to create fake voter IDs and bogus votes.

Sachdeva presented details of homeowners whose addresses were used to create fake Muslim votes, stating that households with five members were suddenly recorded as having 60 or more Muslim voters.

BJP leader and legal counsel Sanket Gupta, who oversees legal matters for the election committee, was also present at the press conference.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, has been running a fake voter scheme for the last 10 years to win elections.

He cited a case from Tughlakabad, where the address of resident Mohit Mavi has been used for voters like Mohammed Suleiman and Imran Khan, and five others.

Similarly, at Ankur’s residence in Tehkhand, 10 legitimate votes coexisted with 14 fake ones under names like Junaid Alam and Mohammed Azgar. Deepak’s house, which legitimately has only five voters, was fraudulently linked with 60 additional fake voters, he said.

Niranjan Bidhuri of Chhuriya Mohalla reported that his unoccupied house had been tied to 64 fake voters, he said.

In Kalkaji constituency’s Navjeevan Camp, Himanshu’s home, housing five legitimate residents, had 55 fake voters added, he said.

Sachdeva slammed Kejriwal for undermining democracy by nurturing fake voters and said the BJP would raise the issue with the Election Commission and demand legal action.

The party also called for upgrading the voter list verification system.

He said that Delhi’s voter history shows a suspicious trend. Before the 2015 Assembly elections, the voter count in Delhi increased by 14 lakh in just 8 months, jumping from approximately 1.19 crore in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 1.33 crore.

After that, during the next four years leading to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only 6 lakh voters were added. But within 8 months before the 2020 Assembly elections, the voter count jumped by another 9 lakh to over 1.48 crore, Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva stated that the Election Commission recently filed an FIR at Shaheen Bagh police station in Okhla against four accused involved in voter fraud using forged documents. The accused were identified as Jameel Alam, Kishunik, Mohammed Naeem, and Shabana Khatoon.

