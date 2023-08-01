Kejriwal should understand that Central govt is also elected: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hit back at the AAP for criticising the move to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, saying Arvind Kejriwal and his team should understand that the BJP government at the Centre is also elected.

"We do that only what is there within the Constitutional framework. Across the world, where there is federal structure, in all those countries, there is a different status of the national capital. Keeping that in view, the Home Minister made this Bill," Joshi told reporters at Parliament premises.

"This government (BJP) is being elected in a democratic way only. Let them understand that the entire country has supported Narendra Modi and BJP from last two terms. Next term also we are also very confident that that people are going to support us. Kejriwal and his team should understand that this is also an elected government."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Bill in the Lower House, which seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, on Tuesday.

The legislation, which empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials, had been cleared by the Union Cabinet on July 25.

In response to a question on Manipur issue, Joshi in a veiled attack on the Opposition said: "Many MPs from almost all the parties who are meeting me personally, they are clearly telling me that whatever our party has taken stand, it is wrong. They are telling we want discussion (on Manipur).

"But unfortunately, some leaders do not want the country to progress and parliamentary to function."

The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by the Congress, has been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and demanded his dismissal.

