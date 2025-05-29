Kejriwal seeks NOC for passport renewal, Delhi court issues notice to ED, CBI

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved an application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport, which expired in 2018.

The plea, filed in light of the procedural requirements necessary for renewing a passport while in judicial custody, is currently under consideration by the Rouse Avenue Court.

In response, the court has issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), directing them to file their replies.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 4.

Kejriwal is currently on bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He secured bail from the Supreme Court almost six months after he was arrested in March 2024 on charges of alleged money laundering and corruption related to the now-scrapped policy.

His legal team told the court that since his passport had expired in 2018, it now needs to be renewed, and a court clearance is required.

During the hearing, the CBI informed the court that it was prepared to proceed with the arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

However, the agency also expressed concern over the number of petitions being filed in the case. It said that the court had already made it clear that no new petition will be filed now, yet many petitions are pending before the court, sources said.

On the same day, Kejriwal, along with the co-accused, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha and others, appeared before the court via video conferencing.

The proceedings marked a significant step in the excise policy case, which had seen prolonged delays.

More than two-and-a-half years after it was first registered, the corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam finally progressed on May 23.

This came after months of back and forth between the prosecution and defence, particularly over scrutiny of documents. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh resolved the issue that had stalled the case for nearly a year, even though the CBI had completed its investigation much earlier.

The delay had seen as many as 25 adjournments over the last 10 months, largely due to a list of arguments requested by the accused from the prosecution.

