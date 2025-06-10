Keezhadi excavation row: TN minister slams Centre over ‘cheap politics’

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Hours after Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dismissed allegations of delay in approving findings from the Keezhadi archaeological excavations, Tamil Nadu Finance and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing attack on the centre, accusing the BJP-led Union government of deliberately stalling recognition of Tamil heritage.

Taking to social media platform X, Thennarasu expressed his strong disapproval over what he called the Centre’s persistent attempts to downplay the significance of Keezhadi.

"First, they said there was nothing in Keezhadi. Then they transferred the research officer. After that, they refused to allocate any funds. Finally, they put the submitted report on hold for two years. Now they come and say the evidence is insufficient. It is common for them to reject the history of the Tamils every time. Only the reasons they cite are different," he posted.

In a pointed remark, he added: "History and the truth it tells will not wait for your cheap politics. They are for the people. They will go to the people!"

Thennarasu also questioned the federal government’s reluctance to acknowledge the advanced and ancient roots of Tamil civilisation.

"Even though global scientific studies concurred that Tamils are 5,350 years old, technologically advanced, and had an ancient civilisation, why is the federal government in the same country so reluctant to admit it? Is it because of the unquenchable thirst to keep Tamils as second-class citizens forever?"

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Shekhawat, speaking to reporters in Chennai, said the reports submitted by archaeologist Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishna, who led two key phases of the Keezhadi excavations, were not yet technically sound.

"Let them come with more results, data, and evidence. A single finding cannot change the entire discourse," he said.

The Union Minister also alleged that some individuals were politicising archaeological work to promote regional sentiments. The Keezhadi excavation, located in Sivaganga district, has been hailed by historians and archaeologists for uncovering an advanced urban settlement believed to date back to the Sangam Age. The site revealed artefacts indicating a literate and industrial society as early as the 6th century BCE, challenging earlier assumptions about South Indian prehistory. However, the excavation has often been caught in political crossfire, with successive allegations from Tamil Nadu leaders that the Centre has been attempting to suppress Tamil cultural achievements.

