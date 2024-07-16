Ke Huy Quan talks about why filming ‘Goonies’ was like a kid’s dream

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan recently reminisced about his time working on the 1985 adventure film 'Goonies' after starring alongside Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' in 1984, when he was just 12 years old.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Quan said: “It was a very different experience going from ‘Indy’ to ‘The Goonies’. I got all the attention, all the love (because I was the only kid on the set of ‘Indy’). All of a sudden, I walk on ‘The Goonies’ set, (and) I was with six other kids.

“And they all knew what they were doing, even though it was their first movie. Like, Sean Astin grew up in a movie family. Josh (Brolin) grew up in a movie family. Jeff Cohen was so awesome and cute, and he was a ham," he said.

“And Corey Feldman was a pro already. And they all knew how to look the best in front of the camera, how to say the lines, and how to hit the marks. This was only my second (film.) Now I have to fight for attention, which is something I was very familiar with because I grew up in a big family.”

Quan added that the fun of the film was a reflection of the lightheartedness on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Oh my gosh. It was incredible. One day, we’re walking on the pirate ship, the next day, we’re going down a water slide. I mean, it was like a kid’s dream,” the actor said.

“We were like a big family. So as with any other family, there was a lot of fighting, a lot of love, a lot of making fun of, and a lot of laughter. We had all of that.”

Quan also said that he came to view Josh Brolin, now 56, as “like the older brother” to the younger cast members and said he has remained close with Jeff Cohen, 50, who played Chunk in the film and went on to become an entertainment lawyer.

“He’s my lawyer. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time,” Quan shared.

