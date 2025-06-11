Kavitha meets KCR ahead of P.C. Ghose panel grilling; first meeting between duo after ‘devils around him’ quip

Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Wednesday met party president and her father K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at the latter’s house in Siddipet district.

This was her first meeting with the former chief minister after her confidential letter written to him was leaked and she made a sensational allegation that he is "surrounded by devils."

Kavitha drove to Erravalli in Siddipet district and met KCR to show solidarity with him before his appearance before the P. C. Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

KCR, accompanied by some senior leaders of BRS, left for Hyderabad in a convoy to appear before the Commission.

Kavitha’s meeting with KCR comes nearly three weeks after she remarked that KCR is a god but there devils around him who are causing huge damage to the party.

Her sensational allegations, made after her return from the United States on May 23, triggered a storm in the party and brought in the open the rift within the BRS.

Kavitha also alleged that an attempt was being made to hand over the BRS to the BJP. She also claimed that a section of the party leaders was responsible for her defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She revealed that the proposal to merge BRS with the BJP came when she was in jail in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha said she strongly opposed the proposal.

Denying reports that she is planning to float a separate party, Kavitha made it clear that she will remain in the BRS and work under the leadership of KCR.

Kavitha alleged that attempts were being made to force her to distance herself from her family and the party.

“KCR alone is my leader in the BRS. I will work only under his leadership,” she said while targeting her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who has long been projected as the heir apparent to KCR.

The MLC had also slammed the BRS leaders for not staging protests over notices issued to KCR over the Kaleshwaram project.

Kavitha last week organised a protest under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural arm of BRS headed by her.

On Tuesday, she also led a protest against the hike in student bus pass fares by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). She was detained by the police.

