Kavita Kaushik urges compassion and unity in wake of Air India Crash, says, be grateful for being alive

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic Air India crash, TV actress Kavita Kaushik took to social media to share a heartfelt message urging people to value life and practice compassion.

Deeply moved by the string of recent tragedies in India, the 'FIR' actress penned a powerful note urging people to value life, show compassion, and choose unity over division. Taking to Instagram, Kaushik shared a thought-provoking note reflecting on how fleeting life is, and how important it is to rise above negativity. She encouraged people to be thankful for simply being alive and to let go of petty conflicts and grudges. The 'Kutumb' actress captioned the post, “Love and live ! We have such limited time on this planet..”

Her note read, “India has seen so many tragedies in the last few months, what can we do?...Be grateful for being alive, Not look for opportunities to fight amongst ourselves, stay united as a country, letting go of grudges, try to understand others Instead of trolling and roasting, obeying rules while flying, Being compassionate on the ground. Life and death is not in our hands, being nice certainly is.”(sic)

The tragic Air India crash, which had 242 people on board, including passengers and staff, left the entire nation in shock and mourning. Among those reacting with deep sorrow were several popular television celebrities who took to social media to express their condolences and emotional anguish.'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly, Karan Tacker, Karan Kundrra, singer Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jannat Zubair, and several other celebrities expressed deep sorrow over the Air India crash.

Ganguly wrote, “The visuals of the plane crash in Ahmedabad are heart-wrenching, a heartfelt prayer for the safety of all passengers & crew members.” Rahul Vaidya penned on his Instagram stories, "Have no words for the Air India Crash.. It's made me go numb. Worst aviation disasters. Om shanti."

A tragic accident struck shortly after takeoff when Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a nearby building. Out of the 242 individuals on board, only one passenger made it out alive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.