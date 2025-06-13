Who is Priya Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur's Wife, Who Previously Acted with Kareena Kapoor?

Prominent businessman and Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53. According to sources cited by India Today, Kapur reportedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo.

At the time of his passing, Sunjay was married to entrepreneur and former model Priya Sachdev. The couple tied the knot in 2017, a year after his divorce from Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor.

Priya Sachdev, daughter of renowned car dealer Ashok Sachdev, was previously married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal, with whom she shares a daughter. She and Sunjay welcomed their son, Azarias, in December 2018. Known for her efforts to foster a warm and united blended family, Priya often celebrated milestones with Sunjay’s children from his previous marriage, alongside her own.

Before transitioning into business, Priya had a brief stint in the entertainment industry. She appeared in Yash Chopra’s 2005 romantic comedy Neal ’n’ Nikki, alongside Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukerji. She was also featured in high-profile ad campaigns with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, and in Punjabi music videos, including Jazzy B’s popular track Soniye.

After stepping away from the limelight, Priya focused on her entrepreneurial pursuits and family life. Her strong relationship with her stepchildren and commitment to family harmony earned her wide respect.

Following the news of Sunjay Kapur’s untimely demise, several close friends and family members were seen extending their support to Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan visited Karisma’s residence, along with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Sunjay and Karisma were married in 2003. However, the couple separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. They share two children – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur was a well-regarded figure in the corporate world and served as chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading manufacturer of automotive components.