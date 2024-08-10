Katy Perry rubs lint roller over her feet before she gets into bed at night

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her weird nighttime routine, which involves cleaning her feet with a lint roller before she hits the sack.

"I swear by my lint roller. I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world," Perry said on British Vogue's 'In the Bag' video series.

The “Roar” hitmaker, whose fiance is actor Orlando Bloom, said that, these days, a lot of the space in her bag is given over to her daughter's essentials, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "(I) always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with."

Perry also "swears by" a red light therapy wand. However, she "stole" the "handy" gadget from her 47-year-old partner.

She said: "When I'm not wearing make-up, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. I stole this from Orlando's (Golden) Globes gift basket. It's just this little pen, and it's so handy, dandy.

"Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth."

She credited Bloom for being the reason why she carries around so many different vitamins and health supplements.

Perry said: "Orlando is very healthy, like annoyingly healthy."

