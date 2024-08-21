Kate Hudson shares glimpse of her fun road trip with daughter and partner

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson, known for films like ‘Alex & Emma’, ‘Bride Wars’, and ‘Wish I Was Here’, is enjoying her pit stop during a road trip in Las Vegas.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of her visit to Las Vegas. The pictures also feature her fiance Danny Fujikawa and her daughter.

The actress wrote in the caption, “What happens in Vegas, ends up on Instagram? Quick and fun road trip stop over”.

The actress, who boasts of a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award, made her film debut in 1998 with ‘Desert Blue’, which was followed by supporting roles in several films.

Her work in Cameron Crowe's musical drama ‘Almost Famous’ put her in the spotlight for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and received an Oscar nomination in the same category.

Throughout the 2000s, she starred in a slew of romantic comedies, like ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, ‘You, Me and Dupree’, ‘Fool's Gold’, and ‘Bride Wars’.

She has also worked in the television medium, and had a recurring role in the musical series ‘Glee’. She also starred in the second season of ‘Truth Be Told’.

The actress was earlier married to Chris Robinson, the frontman of the Black Crowes. They tied the knot on December 31, 2000, in Aspen, Colorado. However, they announced their separation in August 2006 after Robinson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised on October 22, 2007.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the indie comedy film ‘A Little White Lie’ which was written and directed by Michael Maren. The film is based on the 2013 novel Shriver by Chris Belden.

