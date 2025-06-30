Kasba law student rape: PIL filed in Calcutta HC, seeks fast-track hearing

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Monday in the incident of the rape of a law student within her college's premises at Kasba in south Kolkata last week.

A division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das has directed the petitioners to file notices to the other parties in the matter.

The petitioners, Soumya Subhra Roy and Sayan Bandopadhyay, both advocates practising at the Calcutta High Court, have sought a fast-track hearing in the matter.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing at the division bench on July 3.

There are a total of three appeals in the public interest litigation. The first is for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter under the supervision of a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court.

The second is the court’s intervention to ensure the absolute security of women within the college and university premises throughout the state. The third appeal is blanket CCTV coverage within all college and university premises.

The three accused in the case are Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. Of them, Mishra is a former student of the college, and the other two are present students. Investigation so far revealed that Mishra had criminal antecedents, which the college authorities allegedly ignored while giving him a temporary appointment.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the college authorities where the alleged rape took place have decided to suspend all the classes there for an indefinite period and also keep the premises closed till that time.

“All B.A.LL.B and LL.M (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the College Premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body,” a notice issued by the College authorities read.

