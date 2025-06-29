Kartik Aayan reveals his favourite sequence from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his film "Satyaprem Ki Katha" completing two years of release by sharing his favorite sequence from the romantic entertainer.

Kartik revealed that his favorite scene from the movie was when he confronts Katha's (Kiara) ex Tapan in his office.

Talking about the scene, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor was heard saying

"I think one of my favorite sequences ho gaya tha ye. Actually, sequence is tarah se nahi hone wala that..Satyaprem Ki Katha mein I think the decision to take revenge became my main sequence. Hamne actually Lower Parel mein shoot kia tha. Scene ki requirement ye thi ki Tapan jis jaha pe kam karta ho udhar pe uske saath ye cheez hona sabke samne."

Kartik added that a lot of the scene was impromptu as nothing of this sort was decided beforehand.

"#Repost - This film didn’t just give me one of the most special characters of my career… It gave me a chance to be part of a story that touched hearts and made a difference! Sattu & Katha’s love still echoes... today, tomorrow, always #SatyapremKiKatha 2 Years...@nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures 2 years of #SatyaPremKiKatha and Sattu’s spilling the story behind that iconic slap scene (Satisfying, wasn’t it?)", he wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" shares the tale of a simple middle-class boy from Ahmedabad, Satyaprem (Kartik) who falls in one-sided love with Katha (Kiara). He ends up marrying her unaware that she is coping with the breakup with her ex-boyfriend Tapan, who forced himself on her.

However, as they understand one another, they end up becoming each other's strength.

With Kiara and Kartik in titular roles, the film also had on board Gajraj Rao as Narayan, Supriya Pathak as Diwali, Siddharth Randeria as Harikishan Kapadia, Anuradha Patel as Rasna Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav as Doodhiya, Shikha Talsania as Sejal, and Arjun Aneja as Tapan Manek.

Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" received positive reviews upon theatrical release on 29 June 2023.

