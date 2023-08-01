Kartik Aaryan exudes pride as he dons 'India' blazer in 'Chandu Champion' first look

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, after registering a sturdy success of his last theatrical film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', in which he starred alongside Kiara Advani, is set to headline another film titled 'Chandu Champion', the first look of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

It shows Kartik looking into the camera as he dons the blazer with "India" written on it.

The picture also shows "military" written on the blazer signifying that Kartik's character serves in the Indian forces.

The upcoming film, directed by Kabir Khan of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is based on a true story of a sportsperson.

The actor sports short hair in the first look, and has attempted a never been seen before look for the film.

His off screen messy hairdo may command a colossal following and therefore, it's refreshing to see the actor take a 180 degree turn for his character. His sharp buzz-cut haircut and the intense look on his face gives the viewers a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud.

'Chandu Champion' went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid & Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honour Minister of Culture, Media and Sports of the UK, Stuart Andrew.

The film is being jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

'Chandu Champion' has booked a grand release on the occasion of Eid in June 2024.

