Kartik Aaryan chuffed with big IIFA win: ‘Not Chandu but definitely a Champion’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is over the moon after clinching the IIFA trophy for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The actor, referencing his role in ‘Chandu Champion’, said, "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the franchise, recalling how people questioned whether he could carry ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on his shoulders. "From the beginning, when I was cast for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, we didn't know if we would succeed on the big day”, he added.

Kartik was cast in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ replacing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the casting made huge noise and riled up the loyal fans of Akshay Kumar. However, Kartik cranked it up a notch as the film franchise with him the in lead has collectively earned close to Rs 600 crore

Despite these hurdles, Kartik expressed immense gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. He continued, "Thank you to the audience for always supporting the entire franchise and for giving so much love to both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This year, when the film was released during Diwali 2024, we were incredibly happy to see the love it received”.

He also credited director Anees Bazmee for shaping his character of Rooh Baba, as he said, "A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations”.

The actor also took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of himself holding the coveted IIFA trophy. He wrote in the caption, “My first IIFA Best Actor Leading Role, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ #roohbaba. If audience stands by you no one can stop you from emerging a winner, the unforgettable thrilling journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 now seems complete with this jewel added to rooh baba’s crown. Blessed and grateful to have achieved one of the biggest awards in indian cinema. This award belongs to each and every member of bb3 team your #roohbaba will return soon with Manjulika”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions in the pipeline.

The rom-com is set to release in 2026.

