Kartik Aaryan channels Rooh Baba as he poses on top of Burj Khalifa

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has taken his latest character, Rooh Baba, to new heights, literally. The actor recently shared stunning photos from the top of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a couple of candid photos. He captioned the post, “Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” He also posted a photo of himself making Rooh Baba’s signature hand gesture and wrote, “Tell me where you are without telling me where you are. Rooh Baba in.”

In the images, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star looks dapper in a black t-shirt paired with white pants. He completed his look with black shades.

Earlier, the actor posted a video of his surprise visit to a houseful theatre in Banaras. On Tuesday, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star visited Banaras to seek blessings for the success of his film and made a surprise visit to a theater after attending the Ganga Aarti.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “A visit to remember!! Kya bejod response tha Har Har Mahadev. Tuesday night, houseful theater in Banaras #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Meanwhile, Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, where he reprised his iconic character of Rooh Baba. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has reportedly collected ₹9.50 crore nett on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. The film has become Kartik’s fastest film to reach the Rs 150-crore mark and is expected to surpass Rs 200 crore in its second week.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The first film, released in 2007, featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

The film was released in theaters on November 1 and locked horns with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, “Singham Again,” at the box office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.