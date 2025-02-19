Kartik Aaryan is all hearts for little kid's singing talent, calls it ‘pure love’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently expressed his admiration for a little kid's singing talent, calling it "pure love."

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video of the child singing the song, "Mere Dholna 3.0" from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." Kartik posted the clip with a heartwarming caption that read, “This is pure love.. 3 saal ki umar mein Khel - Khel mein itna mushkil gana ga gaye… dil jeet liya aapne #Repost @kanak_rathore2020 Bhola bhaala tha #AmijeTomar3.0 #StillTrending.”

The video showcases a little boy playing with blocks while singing. Notably, fans and followers flooded the post with appreciation for both the child’s adorable performance and Kartik’s heartfelt post. One user commented, “Even I didn't know the lyrics of this song yah baccha teen sal ki umar mein itna achcha gana ga rahi hai waah!”Top of FormBottom of Form. Another said, “Upcoming future singer and he is so cute.”

Meanwhile, Kartik was recently spotted exchanging pleasantries with Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai. The actress was captured giving Kartik a warm hug.

On the work front, the 'Dhamaka' actor has secured a major project with Dharma Productions, marking a significant turn after his fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar. Last month, KJo announced the upcoming romantic film on Instagram, calling it "the best Christmas gift ever," and revealed that 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' will hit cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik in the lead role.

"Tu Meri Main Tera" brings together the makers of "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. The film will be presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The reunion between Kartik and Karan comes after one of the most publicized controversies in the industry, following the shelving of their film 'Dostana 2.'

