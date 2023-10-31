Karnataka shocker: Son attempts to rape mother, kills her

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Oct 31 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district attempted to rape his mother and went on to kill her, police said on Tuesday, adding that he has been arrested.

The incident occurred in Kondela village of Mulki talukhad on October 26 and came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the the victim's house after three days and informed the police.

The victim was identified as Ratna Shetty, 62, and the accused son as Raviraj Shetty.

According to police, after the gruesome acts, he had absconded after locking the house.

The local Bajpe police station personnel had arrested the accused and after being questioned, he had confessed that he had attempted to rape his mother on the night of October 26 and when she resisted, he had strangulated her to death.

Further investigation is on.

