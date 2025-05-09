Karnataka: Nine including three minors killed in 2 separate road accidents (Ld)

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) In two separate tragic road accidents in Karnataka on Thursday, nine persons, including three minors, lost their lives while one person was in a critical condition in Haveri and Bagalkot districts, an official said.

In the first incident, at least six persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries after a car rammed into a truck from behind in the Byadagi police station limits of Haveri district. The injured were shifted to the Haveri District Hospital, where the condition of an individual remains critical.

The accident occurred near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk on National Highway 48. The victims were travelling in an Audi A6 luxury car bearing the registration number HR 26CJ5360. Based on the registration number, the police initially suspected that all the deceased were from the state of Haryana.

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Farhan, 16-year-old Ummi Shifa, 20-year-old Alisha, 17-year-old Phoola Khan and 42-year-old Firoz. The identity of another person is yet to be ascertained. Tashkin and Mehak are injured in the accident.

The police stated that four of them hailed from Siddeshwara Nagar in Ranibennur town in Haveri district and other deceased were from Goa and Harihara town.

Byadagi police rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter. The car was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision.

Haveri SP Anshu Kumar stated that :"An Audi car crashed into the rear of a truck near Motebennur. There were eight people in the car, including two men and six women, who were traveling from Ranebennur to Hubballi.

"Six persons died on the spot in the accident. Two others have been admitted to the hospital, and the condition of one is critical. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary. It is suspected that over speeding was the cause of the accident. Further investigation is underway.”

The victims had come to attend an event at a relative’s place in Ranibennur. On Thursday, all the relatives had planned a picnic and were heading to a farmhouse in two cars. One of the cars had already reached Haveri city, while the other met with the accident. The incident occurred just 15 minutes after the journey began.

In another incident reported from the Bagalkot district, three minors riding a bike died on the spot after coming under the a canter vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Santhosha Kudagi, Kamanna Kupali, and Siddu Raju Gani, all aged 16 years. The accident occurred at the Simikeri Bypass in Bagalkot taluk. All the victims were residents of Muranala village.

They were riding a bike from Gaddanakeri Cross via Hubballi to witness a DJ procession organised as part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the accident.

The incident occurred when the bike attempted to overtake a canter vehicle and the rider lost control. After colliding with passers-by, the bike spun out of control, and all three riders came under the canter. None of them were wearing helmets, the police stated.

The jurisdictional Kaladagi police rushed to the scene. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

