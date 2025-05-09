Gujarat heightens security after Jammu strikes

Ahmedabad, May 8 (IANS) In light of potential threats from Pakistan, Gujarat has tightened its security measures along its 1,600-kilometre sensitive coastline and the land border it shares with the hostile neighbour.

The state administration, security forces, and citizens have come together in an unprecedented display of coordination, ensuring complete preparedness to counter any adverse situation, an official said.

Given Gujarat’s strategic position with both land and sea boundaries adjoining Pakistan, all security agencies have been placed on high alert. The Border Security Force (BSF), military units, and local police are actively stationed across border areas, remaining vigilant, particularly during night hours. In case of any provocations from across the border, security forces are fully equipped to respond with precision and strength.

Due to the strategic importance of Gujarat’s extensive coastline, the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police have intensified patrolling activities to prevent any infiltration attempts by sea.

All districts in Gujarat that border Pakistan have been instructed to remain on high alert. Coordination is being closely maintained between district collectors, police superintendents, and other relevant departments.

Emergency response measures, including law enforcement, relief, rescue operations, and resource allocation, have already been meticulously planned by the state’s administrative machinery.

The state’s Home Department is continuously monitoring the situation and has reinforced security measures. The Health Department, too, is on standby to provide medical aid in the event of any emergency, with hospitals maintaining ready-to-deploy medical teams, emergency wards, and adequate supplies of medicines.

Recognising the vital role of citizens in border security, residents in sensitive areas are being regularly briefed and urged to remain vigilant. They have been requested to report any suspicious activities immediately to the authorities.

In a precise and proportionate response early this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Pakistani Air Defence radars and systems at multiple sites. It is reliably learned that a key Air Defence installation in Lahore was successfully neutralised.

Officials confirmed that India’s response matched both the domain and intensity of Pakistan’s provocation. Pakistan has escalated its unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), intensifying mortar and heavy artillery shelling in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian forces remain on high alert and are responding firmly to these continued hostilities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.