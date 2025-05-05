Karnataka Film body imposes ban on Sonu Nigam; Kannada outfits stage protest

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) The Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Monday announced a ban on singer Sonu Nigam following his controversial remark linking the demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack during an event in Bengaluru.

M. Narasimhulu, President of the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, said: “Despite widespread condemnation across the state, Sonu Nigam has not issued an apology for his remarks. Until he tenders an unconditional apology, he will be banned from singing in Kannada films and from participating in any events or cultural programmes in the state.”

He further warned that any attempt to violate this decision would attract legal action and other consequences.

All associations affiliated with the KFCC have expressed solidarity with the decision to impose the ban.

Shamitha Malnad, a popular Kannada playback singer, said, “Linking the demand for a Kannada song to a terror attack is deeply painful. This ban will remain in place until Sonu Nigam issues an apology. Once he does, a fresh meeting will be convened to review the decision.”

Meanwhile, activists from Kannada Sene submitted a memorandum to the Mandya Superintendent of Police demanding legal action and the immediate arrest of Sonu Nigam.

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, condemning Sonu Nigam’s statement. The protest was led by the organisation’s state president, T.A. Narayana Gowda. A large number of Kannada activists participated, demanding his immediate arrest.

Protesters also expressed outrage over Sonu Nigam’s clarification, accusing him of once again insulting the Kannada language and its people.

The Avalahalli Police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (statements inciting public mischief), and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or incite another offence) of the BNS Act.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Dharmaraj A., President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

On May 1, during an event organised at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru, while performing, Sonu Nigam noticed that a member of the audience was demanding a Kannada song.

Sonu Nigam stopped singing and said, “I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family.

“I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I have been singing in Kannada longer. But I didn’t like the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen."

His remarks drew sharp criticism the following day.

