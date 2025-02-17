Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present 2025-26 budget on March 7

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday in Bengaluru that he would present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 7.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “The Budget Session will commence on March 3, and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will address both Houses on that day. Discussions will take place for three days, until March 6, and on March 7, I will present the budget.”

“Following discussions on the budget, I will address and respond to questions at the end of March. The Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the budget session,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

He further stated, “Today, I conducted meetings with different departments. Despite experiencing leg and knee pain, I have been holding meetings from home. However, as a large number of attendees were expected today, I came to the Vidhana Soudha.”

CM Siddaramaiah assured, “I will take their suggestions into consideration while preparing the budget, and within our financial limitations, we will decide on inclusions and exclusions. The Karnataka government has always prioritised the interests of farmers. We will continue to support them and encourage agricultural activities.”

Addressing concerns about inflation, CM Siddaramaiah stated that both the Union and state governments share responsibility, but the Central government holds greater accountability in this matter.

"They should also take steps to control inflation, while the state government will do whatever is necessary on its part," he said.

Responding to allegations that the state government is not utilising funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he clarified, “The funds are being utilised, but the Centre has not provided its share of funds as requested by Karnataka.”

Commenting on the recent metro fare hike, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Metro rail fares are determined by a Central government committee. Two of the committee members are from the Central government, and one is from the state.

"The metro rail authority is an autonomous body jointly created by the state and central governments. While we submit proposals for ticket pricing, the final decision is implemented by the committee.”

He further elaborated, “The Central government appointed the chairman of this committee, who is a retired High Court judge from Tamil Nadu.”

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to welfare schemes, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “There is no question of stopping our guarantee schemes. If there is any delay in releasing funds, we will ensure they are released soon.”

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka had slammed the state government on Wednesday, saying that it is planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore in this budget again.

Speaking to reporters, he mentioned that the Secretary of the Finance Department has stated that there has been a 20 per cent decline in government revenue.

“The government plans to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore in this budget. During the BJP's tenure, surplus budgets were achieved without taking loans. Since the Congress has come to power, Karnataka has turned into a debt-ridden state. They are taking the state towards a situation where it will have to beg like Kerala,” he claimed.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah is all set to present a Rs 4 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 in March. It will be Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget as the Finance Minister.

Siddaramaiah had presented a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget for 2024-25. The state government is spending Rs 52,000 crore every year for the five guarantee schemes.

