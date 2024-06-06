Karnataka BJP organises Raj Bhavan Chalo protest march, seeks resignation of Tribal Minister

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) BJP's Karnataka unit on Thursday organised a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest march in Bengaluru, demanding the dismissal of state Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra for alleged misappropriation of funds of the state Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The BJP charged that the Karnataka Congress government is indulging in money-laundering activities, involving the government's exchequer.

The protest march was led by State President B. Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka from Vidhana Soudha to the Governor's residence.

All BJP MLAs and MLCs participated in the protest, raising slogans against the state Congress government.

The legislators criticised the Congress government for not demanding the resignation of Minister Nagendra.

Vijayendra stated that the money reserved for the development of Dalits was used by the Congress for the Lok Sabha election.

Vijayendra suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was fearful of demanding the minister's resignation.

He also called for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vijayendra further alleged that the money meant for the development of Dalits was transferred to 17 fake accounts in Hyderabad.

"We have been demanding the resignation of the minister for a long time. The Congress government has not responded," he said.

A delegation of BJP leaders met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum in this regard. The memorandum sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Nagendra.

The memorandum stated, "Ever since the Congress party took over the state government in May-June 2023, our state has become a breeding ground for corruption and illegal money-laundering activities, involving the government’s exchequer. Now, a major scandal has come to light involving Rs 87 crore and additional funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribal Development Board, under the Tribal Welfare Ministry of Karnataka."

"The sum of Rs 87 crore and more, which was meant for the welfare of the tribal people and scheduled tribes in Karnataka, has been misappropriated and misused by the political heavyweights of the government," the memorandum charged.

The major scam in the corporation came to light following the suicide of Chandrashekaran (50), who was working as an account superintendent in the tribal welfare board.

He was allegedly pressured to move large sums of money to various illegal accounts. In his death note, he detailed how he was pressured by a sitting cabinet minister of the department, the memorandum stated.

