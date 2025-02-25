Karishma Tanna shares health update, reveals she's recovering from cold and cough

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Popular television actress Karishma Tanna recently took to social media to share a health update with her fans, assuring them that she is feeling much better after battling a cold and cough.

In a candid video, Karishma said, “Hii everyone, good morning, so I am finally feeling better. I am recovering from my cold and cough, yet there is lot of construction happening in Bandra that’s not changing; that’s not stopping, but just a quick update that I am recovering.” The Naagin actress has reportedly been affected by the ongoing construction in Bandra. The constant noise and dust from the construction work contributed to her cold and cough.

Several celebrities have raised concerns about the ongoing construction in Mumbai, highlighting its impact on the health of residents. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, shared her worries about the growing problem. Taking to social media, she posted a note expressing her frustration, saying, "Literally the whole city is coughing, this is no way to run a city @mybmc @mybmchealth. Construction needs to be staggered. We are choking.”

In the caption, Soni wrote, “Health is wealth, they say. We must be the poorest city.”

Meanwhile, talking about Karishma Tanna’s work front, she made her acting debut in 2001 with Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” which became one of the longest-running shows on Indian television.

Following her debut, Karishma went on to star in several successful television shows, including “Paalkhi,” “Naagin 3,” “Qayamat Ki Raat,” “Kahi To Milenge,” “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand,” “Kkusum,” “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si,” “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam,” “Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi,” and “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat,” among many others.

Karishma has also made her mark in the reality television space. She participated in popular reality shows “Bigg Boss 8,” “Nach Baliye 7,” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.”

The 40-year-old actress was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s "Scoop," where she played the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the crime series.

