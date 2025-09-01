Karishma Tanna living her dream in Switzerland: Where every turn looks like a postcard

Mumbai Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who is on a travelling spree, is currently having a ball of a time. The actress who was recently in Croatia is now living her best moments in Switzerland. The actress has been sharing umpteen numbers of pictures and videos on her social media account, straight from her luxurious vacation in Switzerland, and making fans jealous.

The actress recently shared a video on her social media account that captured the beauty of Switzerland. She captioned it as, “Where every turn looks like a postcard. Rigi, you stole my heart. Breathing in serenity, surrounded by 360 degrees of pure wonder and joy. Varun and I had so much fun walking, feeling the stones, being in the moment, eating local food, visiting the church, bathing in pure mineral water... Trust me, it was pure bliss. Must visit…”

The actress, who has been accompanied by husband Varun Bangera, was also seen having a great time with his wife in the Swiss Alps. Recently, on account of Varun's birthday, Karishma had taken to her social media account in wishing him well. Sharing a few romantic pictures from their luxurious vacation, the actress has penned down a beautiful caption for the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday to my rock, my home, my everything. With you, every little detail of life feels special. With you, even the toughest days feel easier. I love you, @varun_bangera. Here’s to love, laughter & forever together," the caption read.

In one of the romantic pictures, Karishma was seen cuddling with Varun. The couple, who have been globetrotting, have been giving their fans a glimpse into their luxurious holiday. Karishma's social media account is filled with a lot of fun and exciting pictures and videos, giving a glimpse into the beautiful vacation. From scenic views to crystal-clear sea waters, Karishma has been giving a sneak peek into it all.

Talking about Karishma and Varun, the two met through a common friend at a New Year party back in 2021 and instantly got along. The couple got married on February 5, 2022, in an intimate beachside ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a mix of combined Gujarati and South Indian traditions.

Karishma, on the work front, was applauded for her character portrayal of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist in the show "Scoop" that was directed by Hansal Mehta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.