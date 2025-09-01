ISRL season 2 rider auction attracts global stars, sets new benchmarks in motorsport

Pune, Sep 1 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s only franchise-based supercross platform, delivered a spectacle off the track with its season 2 athlete auction. From intense bidding wars to fresh faces entering the big league, the auction proved that Supercross in India is no longer just a sport, but a marketplace of speed and star power.

ISRL is the only motorsporting property in the world where athletes enter a formal bidding and auction system, creating a one-of-its-kind fusion of sports, commerce, and entertainment.

Riders from Australia, Europe, the USA, Indonesia, Japan, and the South Asian circuit dominated proceedings, keeping team owners on their toes and cementing ISRL’s position as the fastest-growing motorsport property in the country. France led the charge at the auction, commanding top bids with 13 riders being selected across teams.

Kyle Peters commanded the auction’s top price at Rs 20,70,000, making him the most sought-after rider of the night.

Rugved Barguje stole the spotlight for the local contingent, drawing a Rs 9,50,000 contract - one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 2 auction.

The pursuit of Hugo Manzato and Calvin Fonvielle sparked the most dramatic exchange of the night, with relentless back-to-back raises from competing franchises.

At just 16 years, Jack Nunn from Australia became the youngest athlete to sign in the 250cc category, signalling a generational power shift in the league.

Indewheelers Motorsports secured Greg Arenda and Maxime Desprey, while Tricolor Motorsports opened with Adrien Malaval and Paul Haberland in the 450cc category.

A record Rs 6,00,00,000 (six crore) was spent by the six franchise teams, underlining the growing commercial strength of ISRL through the auction.

“ISRL is not just building a racing league, we are creating a new sports economy for India where athletes, teams, brands, and fans all converge. The Season 2 auction has shown the world that India is ready to back motorsport at scale, and this is just the beginning of our global journey,” said Veer Patel, Director – Indian Supercross Racing League.

The 155 riders went under the hammer, including 109 international and 34 Indian riders. Only 36 riders were successfully auctioned.

Fans can experience the thrill live this October-December across major Indian cities - Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala - and join the excitement online with #FlirtWithDirt. With the rider line-up now sealed, all roads lead to Pune in October 2025 as ISRL kicks off its second season, promising an unparalleled mix of racing, entertainment and fan engagement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.