Kareena shares candid pics with BFF Malaika on her 50th b'day: 'To our sisterhood bond'

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday showered birthday love on her best friend, and actress Malaika Arora, by dropping some unseen candid pictures, symbolising their 'sisterhood' bond.

Model, and dancer Malaika is best known for her performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 movie ‘Dil Se’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress has been the judge on the shows like ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘India's Got Talent’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’,and ‘India's Best Dancer’.

On Monday, Malaika turned 50 years old, and her BFF Kareena took to Instagram stories and dropped a heartwarming wish for her.

In the string of photos, Malaika can be seen in a black sweetheart neck cutout crop top, and matching pants. She is seen holding a black stiletto heel in one hand and using it as a phone. The candid picture seems to be from some nightout party.

The second photo shows Malaika and Kareena laughing candidly, during an event. Malaika is wearing a green outfit, while Kareena is looking gorgeous in a silver dress. We can see a leg with black boots and Kareena is holding the boot with one hand.

The last photo shows Malaika lovingly hugging Kareena from behind.

The post was captioned as: “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss. Love you Malla happy birthday gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.