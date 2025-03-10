Kareena pays tribute to Raj Kapoor with performances on 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua'' & 'Mera Joota Hai Japani'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor paid a special tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor during IIFA 2025 with an incredible performance on his popular song 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' from his film, "Shree 420".

In addition to this, Kareena also gave a memorable performance on another one of Raj Kapoor's songs from "Shree 420, "Mera Joota Hai Japani".

From the costumes to the expressions, Kareena's performance is everything we hoped for.

Both these performances have been dropped by IIFA on their official IG account.

Previously, talking about her IIFA performance, the 'Jab We Met' actress called it “especially close to my heart”.

Elated to return to the IIFA stage, Kareena released a statement that read, “Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema."

Before this, Kareena channeled her inner 'Poo' from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, during a practice session ahead of her big performance at the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards grand ceremony.

The official Instagram account of IIFA dropped a backstage video of Kareena. The clip showed the stunner dressed in a white T-shirt paired with yoga pants and sunglasses.

Kareena was heard saying the iconic dialogue “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha, who is he?” as she faced the camera.

