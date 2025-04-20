Kareena Kapoor wishes mom Babita on her birthday with a special post

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Babita has turned a year older on Sunday.

Commemorating the special day, Bebo dropped a picture of an old magazine cover featuring her parents, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita on IG, along with the caption, "My Maa and Paa, and Maa Ka birthday also today."

Babita's elder daughter, Karisma Kapoor also shared a video compilation of Babita's iconic movie songs on social media. Lolo added her mother's track "Bhanware Ki Gunjan Lyrics" from the movie "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" in the backdrop.

For the unaware, during her tenure as an actress, Babita was the leading lady in numerous movies like "Farz", "Haseena Maan Jayegi", "Kismat", "Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati", "Doli", "Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?", "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", and "Banphool".

Babita and Randhir fell for each other on the set of "Kal Aaj Aur Kal". The couple tied the knot on 6 November 1971 and had two daughters- Karisma and Kareena.

Work-wise, Kareena has been roped in as the lead in Meghna Gulzar’s next "Daayra". She will be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the highly-anticipated drama.

Talking about her next, Kareena stated, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Touted to be a crime drama, Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

