Kareena Kapoor backs game-changing menstrual health initiative in Gujarat schools

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor took to social media to lend her voice to a powerful cause, backing a game-changing menstrual health initiative in Gujarat schools.

Applauding the state’s efforts to create safe, inclusive spaces for students to learn about menstruation, the actress highlighted the importance of awareness over stigma, calling it a crucial step toward building a period-friendly world. On Wednesday, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress shared on Instagram that, developed by the Government of Gujarat with support from UNICEF India, the initiative is transforming how young students—both girls and boys—learn about periods.

Kareena revealed that these specially designed corners offer engaging educational tools such as card games, role-play aprons, interactive models, and easy-to-understand booklets, making menstrual health education accessible and stigma-free.

Sharing a couple of photos featuring girls, Kareena wrote, “Periods aren’t a problem… lack of awareness is. That’s why Gujarat’s schools now have Menstrual Corners which are safe, welcoming spaces where students learn about periods through simple & engaging tools like card games, role-play aprons, interactive models, and booklets. This game-changing initiative, developed by the government with support from @UNICEFindia, is breaking taboos and helping normalize conversations around menstruation.”

She added, “With over 103,000 girls and 88,000 boys already reached, it’s not just boosting awareness…it’s building confidence, dignity, and helping girls stay in school and chase their dreams Let’s keep supporting open conversations and safe environments for every student. #PeriodFriendlyWorld #MHDay2025 #MenstruationMatters.”

On the work front, the 44-year-old actress was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe film ‘Singham Again,’ where she shared screen space with an ensemble cast that included Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Up next, Kareena Kapoor is reportedly gearing up to team up with director Meghna Gulzar for an upcoming project. The film, tentatively titled 'Daayra', is rumored to also star popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. While the news has sparked excitement, an official announcement is still awaited.

