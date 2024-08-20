Kareena, Genelia, Riteish & Soha recall their sweet experiences of 'Peppa Pig' theatrical

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Soha Ali Khan have expressed their fondness for the live stage show 'Peppa Pig's Adventure'.

After two seasons of 82 shows across 11 cities in India, the much-loved theatrical for children 'Peppa Pig's Adventure' is all set to return in September, this year.

Sharing about her experience from the past editions of the 'Peppa Pig' theatrical, Kareena spoke about her and Taimur's experience watching Peppa Pig live.

She said: "All our kids are huge fans of Peppa and that's why we're here. Taimur loves it."

Genelia felt nostalgic and said: "I wish I had Peppa Pig in my time!"

Riteish Deshmukh commented: "The kids had a wonderful time and it was just wonderful to be here."

Soha was elated for her daughter Inaaya, and added: "We're having so much fun and we got to meet Peppa."

The brand-new season promises a snout-standing spectacle complete with bucketful of surprises and fun.

It will be live from September 21 across seven cities in India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

General sale of tickets for the show will start from August 25 on BookMyShow.

Commenting on the same, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business-Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement: "Following the resounding success of two previous seasons, we're thrilled to announce the return of everyone's favourite character to India, introducing a fresh storyline that promises to captivate audiences."

"This latest instalment of the beloved theatrical production aligns with our commitment to offering engaging and immersive entertainment for all ages. Not only does it spark creativity and imagination, but it also imparts valuable life lessons to children," added Roncon.

Packed with interactive dialogues, charming songs and muddy puddle jumping, the live show brings the beloved characters from the hit animated series to life in a whole new way.

