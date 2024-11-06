Karan Wahi faces backlash for his hypocrisy on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Television actor Karan Wahi faced significant backlash on social media as several users called him out over his “hypocrisy” regarding animal welfare.

Ahead of Diwali, Karan posted a message urging people not to burn crackers, citing the negative impact on animals and the environment. In an interview, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor, who is a pet parent, expressed his belief in celebrating the festival of lights in a way that does not harm the environment or animals, urging others to do the same.

Amidst this, Karan’s comments about his own diet, which includes non-vegetarian foods, sparked controversy and led to criticism from netizens. A viral video shows Wahi revealing his daily meal plan, which includes grilled fish, chicken, eggs, and other animal-based proteins.

In the clip, the actor can be heard saying, “At two o'clock, I take grilled fish with boiled vegetables, and in the evening, grilled chicken or an egg omelette or protein shake. For dinner, I have homemade chicken or fish with two chapatis.”

This revelation has not gone down well with many social media users, who trolled the actor for his perceived hypocrisy. Many pointed out that while he advocates against harming animals with fireworks, his diet involves the consumption of animals.

One user wrote, “These people have done the most disservice.” Another said, “They will say anything just to look cool—hypocrites.” A third user commented, “He doesn’t know fish and chicken are also animals. Only cats and dogs are animals for this Bollywood crowd.”

On the work front, Karan rose to prominence with his portrayal of Ranveer Sisodia in the teen drama series “Remix.” He is also known for his performances in shows like “Dill Mill Gayye”, “Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari”, and “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.” He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy “Daawat-e-Ishq” and later appeared in “Hate Story 4.”

