Karan Singh Grover offers glimpse into daughter Devi’s unicorn-themed birthday cake

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover shared a glimpse of his daughter Devi’s second birthday and also her adorable unicorn-themed cake.

Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared two videos from Devi’s Maldivian birthday party. The first was a video of the set up, which had multi-coloured balloons along with a two-tier unicorn cake.

For the caption, Karan thanked everyone. He wrote: “Thank you so much.”

He then shared another video from their room, where the actor along with his wife Bipasha Basu and daughter are seen playing with balloons.

On Tuesday, Bipasha penned a heartfelt note and said that the toddler is “pure joy”.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Devi. In the clip, the little girl is seen professing love for her mother and is heard saying “love you mommy” and singing a song for her.

The actress wrote as the caption: “No idea how time flew… Today Devi is 2 She is pure Joy. Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes Durga Durga #deviturns2.”

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Karan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Dr. Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. It was a sequel to the hit Star Plus series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Grover is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others. The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

