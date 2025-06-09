Karan Mehra: ‘Dagabaaz’ allowed me to explore a more intense side of love, loss

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Karan Mehra has talked about his latest music video “Dagabaaz” and said that it allowed him to explore a more intense and vulnerable side of love and loss.

Sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics for “Dagabaaz” are penned by Udaar and the music is by Axslaa. The music video is all about a beautiful depiction of love and betrayal. It also features Hanssika Digiya.

”Working on ‘Dagabaaz’ was a powerful experience” says Karan Mehra.

Karan added: ”The story is deeply emotional and something many people will relate to. It allowed me to explore a more intense, vulnerable side of love and loss, and I’m grateful to be part of such a heartfelt project”

Hanssika said that ”Dagabaaz’ is a song that touches the heart instantly.

“Being part of a story that speaks about love, pain, and betrayal in such a subtle yet impactful way was truly special” Hanssika added.

“Dagabaaz” is brought to life under the creative direction of Mohit Trusty, with the frames captured by DOP Nishan Singh. The choreography by Sumit Kumar complements the mood of the song.

Dagabaaz is produced by Kamal Digiya, with Harshit Digiya and Hanssika Digiya as co-producers.

Talking about Karan, he started working for directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma as an assistant in four movies. He then appeared in the movie Love Story 2050.

He got the role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2009, which helped him get a big break from the show, continued it for nearly seven-and-a-half years until June 2016 and quit then owing health issues.

Along with this, he participated in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati with his wife Nisha Rawal in 2012–13.

In October 2016, he entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant with his co-star Rohan Mehra. He was evicted in the fifth week as the first celebrity to be evicted. He then did a short stint in Khatmal E Ishq.

In October 2020, Mehra started shooting for the upcoming Zee Punjabi soap Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan in Chandigarh. The actor also featured in the Jubin Nautiyal - Rochak Kohli song "Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.