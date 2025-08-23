Karan Johar's son Yash says he doesn't want to be launched
Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Bollywood mogul Karan Johar's son Yash has announced to his father that he doesn't want to be launched.
KJo took to his official Instagram handle and shared a fun video of his son posing in a blue t-shirt that read, "nepo baby".
Karan can be heard saying in the backdrop, "Do you know what this t-shirt says? You are a nepo baby".
To this, Yash replies, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched", and runs off.
Next, we can hear a surprised KJo saying, "What? Who's launching you anyway?"
Posting the clip, Karan wrote the caption: "He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell)".
For the unaware, KJo is a single father to twins - Yash and Roohi, who he welcomed through surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents his children with his mother, Hiroo Johar.
Reflecting on his journey as a single parent, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote during Father's Day 2025: "Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised, and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…."
Revealing the parenting advice he has received as a single dad, the filmmaker added, "I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart."
