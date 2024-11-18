Karan Johar talks about ‘loser winning’ in war of ego

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar recently discussed the complex dynamics of ego in relationships and how, sometimes, the "loser" ends up being the true winner.

On Monday, KJo took to his Instagram Stories to share a note that read, “In a war of ego, the loser always wins.” Known for his striking presence on social media, Karan has been sharing cryptic posts lately.

A few days ago, he posted an inspiring quote about surrounding oneself with the best people. The note read, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone.” He also shared a philosophical post about "avoiding conversations," writing, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.”

On the professional front, Johar recently unveiled his upcoming project “Chand Mera Dil”, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is slated for release in theaters next year. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

In the first poster, Ananya and Lakshya are seen hiding behind a blanket, while in the second, they are sitting together on a bed.

“Chand Mera Dil” is the fourth film announced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Lakshya, following the releases of “Dostana 2”, “Bedhadak”, and “Kill.”

Recently, Karan Johar’s production “Kal Ho Naa Ho” was re-released in theaters. On Sunday, the director-producer took to his Instagram Stories to share the movie poster, expressing his gratitude for the continued interest in the film, even 21 years after its release.

For the caption, Karan wrote, “So heartening to see full shows of our film 21 years later. Watching people dance and repeat dialogues of the film in cinemas is so gratifying.”

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, and Jaya Bachchan.

