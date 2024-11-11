Karan Johar shares philosophical thought about ‘avoiding important conversation’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a philosophical post about “avoiding conversations.”

On Monday, he took to his Instagram Stories and posted a note that read, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.” This isn’t the first time KJo has shared a cryptic message. Of late, the director has been showing a more philosophical side by frequently posting cryptic posts.

A few weeks ago, Karan posted another cryptic message on his Instagram Story after Adar Poonawalla acquired a 50% stake in his legacy brand, Dharma Productions. The deal involved selling half of his company, including Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, to Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions for Rs 1,000 crore, which was officially announced on October 21.

Reacting to the news, actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi humorously referenced Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, suggesting a new title: “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum.”

The announcement also stirred up some backlash online, with speculation that Johar's production house might be facing financial difficulties. Although Johar didn’t directly respond, he posted another cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, stating, “Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating.”

Earlier, the filmmaker also appeared to respond to Divya Khossla Kumar’s criticism of Alia Bhatt with a cryptic post. Divya had called out Bhatt on social media for allegedly misrepresenting the success of her film “Jigra.” She had written, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theatres going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt really has a lot of #Jigra… bought tickets herself and announced fake collections. Wonder why the paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra.”

In response, Karan later shared a quote on his Instagram stories that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

“Jigra”, directed by Vasan Bala, was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

