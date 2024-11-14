Karan Johar says venting is overrated

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, feels that venting out is a futile exercise.

On Thursday, the producer-director took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about a better alternative to ranting.

He wrote, “Venting is overrated. Write your sh** down, read it three times, set it on fire, and move the f*** on”.

Earlier, KJo celebrated 12 years of the release of his directorial ‘Student of the Year’. He re-shared a Reel showing a deleted scene from the film, on his Instagram Stories. The scene showcases Alia Bhatt’s character walking up to Varun Dhawan and asking him to express grief for Sidharth Malhotra’s character grandmother. Varun then tells her that Sid’s grandmother in the film is still alive.

Later, Varun and Sid’s character share a funny moment as they laugh at the antics of Alia’s character. ‘Student of the Year’ is a teen sports romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film marked the debut of Sidharth, Alia and Varun. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal. The music was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, while cinematography and editing were handled by Ayananka Bose and Deepa Bhatia.

‘Student of the Year’ was released on October 19, 2012 across India and emerged as a commercial success.

Last month, KJo got into a major tiff with actress-director Divya Khossla as a war of words ensued between the two. Divya had accused Bollywood superstar and KJo’s prodigy Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets to her own movie ‘Jigra’, produced by Karan’s Dharma Production.

They both took to their respective social media handles, and engaged in mud-slinging without naming each other. While Karan took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools”. Divya replied by sharing a quote on her Instagram Stories, “Truth will always offend Fools opposed to it”.

