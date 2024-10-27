Karan Johar remembers line from 1984 film ‘Mashaal’ on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar recalled a line from the 1984 actioner “Mashaal” as he shared some pictures of himself all dressed up for a Diwali party.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures of him flaunting an Indian look. The actor wore sepia shaded kurta pyjama with a plunging neckline and completed the look with a mirror worked overcoat and glasses.

“Tum ho toh har raat Diwali har din meri Holi hai…. (this is a line I have loved from the holi song in the film Mashaal and bears no relevance to my present life … sadly ) in @abujanisandeepkhosla styled by @ekalakhani ( who is very busy ) photographed by @sheldon.santos ( who may be fed up of my face very soon) managed by @len5bm ( also very busy ) location : my home ( that is also now a shooting location)”

Sharing the reason for the shoot, Karan said: “Vanity! ( unjustifiable but true) Point of this Post : social media engagement ( why they would engage with me preening and pouting for the nth time is my own delusion ) lastly statement ring @tyaanijewellery ( it’s my own brand yaar).”

“Mashaal” was directed by Yash Chopra, it starred Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor and Rati Agnihotri. The role played by Anil Kapoor was first offered to Amitabh Bachchan and then to Kamal Haasan but after they declined the offer, the role went to Anil.

The film tells the tale about Dilip Kumar’s character Vinod, who plays a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime for exacting revenge. The movie was based on the Marathi play Ashroonchi Zhali Phule written by Marathi writer Vasant Kanetkar.

“Mashaal” was remade in Malayalam as “Ithile Iniyum Varu” with Mamooty playing the lead role.

Earlier this month, Karan sold 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawala led Serene Productions.

