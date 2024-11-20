Karan Johar marks 20 Years of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with memorable moments

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Karan Johar's popular chat show "Koffee With Karan" has completed its 20 years, and the filmmaker celebrated the milestone with a special video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo shared a video offering a sneak peek into some memorable moments from past episodes. The show, which has become synonymous with candid conversations, features Karan engaging with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh, among others, exploring their career highlights and personal stories.

Alongside the clip, the director wrote in the caption, “20 years of Koffee, countless ‘conjectures’ and unfiltered vibes! From jaw-dropping revelations to unforgettable moments, it’s been a ride filled with glamour, and all the DRAMA! Thank you for keeping it brewing always #KoffeeWithKaran.”

The first episode of "Koffee With Karan" premiered on November 20, 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the debut guests. Over the years, the show has completed eight successful seasons, with the latest season airing in 2023. The eighth season of the talk show premiered last year, with actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests. All seasons of "Koffee With Karan" are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Over the course of its eight seasons, "Koffee With Karan" has hosted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and many others. These stars have opened up about their personal lives, careers, and experiences in the film industry.

In recent seasons, a new generation of actors has taken a seat on the iconic Koffee sofa, with stars like Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday sharing their thoughts and stories with Karan Johar.

Karan Johar is all set to return with "Koffee with Karan Season 9" in 2025. In an interview, he confirmed the same and even teased exciting changes for the upcoming season, including a major revamp of the popular rapid-fire segment.

