Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma get candid about their sleepless nights

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the theatrical movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is an insomniac.

The filmmaker-producer appeared on the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with his protege Alia Bhatt, and had a blast on the sets of the show.

During a segment on the show, Kapil said that it often happens that people find it difficult to doze off if they hit the bed earlier than their usual time, he went on to ask Alia if something of this sort happens with her as well.

KJo interjected, and said that he has trouble falling asleep, before he gave a frivolous response saying, “Main bilkul aasaani se nahi so pata, na khud ke saath na kisi aur ke saath (I have trouble falling asleep with myself and with others)”.

Listening to his response, Kapil burst into laughter.

Recently, KJo celebrated equality on National Daughter’s Day. He took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel celebrating the special day with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

In the video, Karan, who is off the frame, can be heard saying, “We are celebrating Daughter’s Day and Son’s Day” as a chocolate cake bearing the names Yash and Roohi is spread out in front of the twins. Roohi followed up Karan, as she said, “And I want you to be my daddy, everyday”.

KJo wrote in the caption, “Equality…. Something I believe in very strongly and something that has been inculcated in me by my progressive and liberal mother. My father too was a proud feminist, he may not have been able to completely comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs. Have at a tiny age tried to bring that value system as a parent”.

